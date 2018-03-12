Bursa stays positive at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-afternoon today with all indices recording gains, taking the cue from last week’s firm trading, dealers said.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 15.91 points better at 1,859.83 from 1,843.92 at Friday's close, after opening 7.74 points higher at 1,851.66 this morning.

Gainers led losers by 537 to 309, with 392 counters unchanged, 638 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.58 billion shares worth RM1.16 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Axiata increased four sen each to RM10.48 and RM5.47, respectively, Public Bank added two sen to RM23.02 and Tenaga rose six sen to RM15.60.

Of the actively-traded stocks, NWP Holdings rose five sen to 31.5 sen, Nexgram Holdings was half-a-sen better at 4.5 sen and Iris Corp was one sen higher at 19 sen.

The FBM Emas Index gained 113.65 points to 13,082.6, FBMT 100 Index was 115.3 points better at 12,826.49 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 134.78 points to 13,257.29.

The FBM 70 improved 159.08 points to 15,582.35 and the FBM Ace was 24.94 points better at 5,996.8.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index rose 94.91 points to 18,087.65, Industrial Index increased 34.39 points to 3,216.25 and the Plantation Index was 40.7 points better to 8,084.86. — Bernama