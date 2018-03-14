Bursa stays negative at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-afternoon today as traders immersed in profit-taking activities, taking the cue from yesterday's close on a positive note, dealers said.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 8.07 points weaker at 1,855.96 from yesterday’s close of 1,864.03, after opening 1.54 points easier at 1,862.49 this morning.

Losers led gainers 627 to 235, with 371 counters unchanged, 651 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.52 billion shares worth RM1.07 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Genting were four sen lower at RM10.40 and RM8.88, respectively.

Meanwhile, Public Bank declined two sen to RM22.98, Petronas Chemicals decreased five sen to RM8.10 and IHH Healthcare eased three sen to RM6.06.

Of actively-traded stocks, DGB Asia improved half-a-sen to 17.5 sen, Eastland Equity added 4.5 sen to 23 sen, while Sapura Energy trimmed three sen to 42 sen and Hibiscus Petroleum declined six sen to 86 sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 53.72 points to 13,064.4, the FBMT 100 Index was 51.3 points lower at 12,813.51 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 79.03 points to 13,233.7.

The FBM 70 declined 47.23 points to 15,613.64 and the FBM Ace was 91.8 points weaker at 5,899.73.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index declined 31.82 points to 18,122.28, the Industrial Index decreased 27.99 points to 3,230.48, and the Plantation Index was 20.92 points easier at 8,084.19. — Bernama