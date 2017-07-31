Bursa stays in the red at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-afternoon, on a lack of catalysts.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.35 points lower at 1,765.73 from last Friday’s 1,767.08, after opening 0.82 of-a-point higher at 1,767.90.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 508 to 261, with 365 counters unchanged, 693 counters untraded and 53 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.06 billion shares worth RM817.12 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank improved one sen to RM9.65, TNB rose two sen to RM14.18, Public Bank increased eight sen to RM20.62, Sime Darby eased one sen to RM9.49, as CIMB depreciated nine sen to RM6.55 and Petronas Chemicals went down two sen to RM6.93.

Of the actives, Kronologi Asia increased five sen to 76 sen, SKH Consortium edged up half-a-sen to 12.5 sen, Maxwell International gained one sen to three sen, while AT Systematization and XOX were flat at four sen and 11 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index fell 15.79 points to 12,575.84, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 14.20 points to 12,218.41 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 11.08 points weaker at 12,718.60.

The FBM 70 eased 35.58 points to 14,937.89 and the FBM Ace slipped 75.14 points to 6,541.50.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index edged down 1.19 points to 3,272.82, but the Plantation Index leapt 10.56 points to 7,850.35, the Finance Index was 30.47 points lower at 16,795.91 and the Technology Index inched up 0.12 of-a-point to 37.94. — Bernama