Bursa stays in negative territory at mid-afternoon

Market breadth was negative as losers thumped gainers 503 to 234, with 359 counters unchanged, 740 untraded and 18 others suspended.— Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Bursa Malaysia remained lacklustre at mid-afternoon today on continuous selling activities in heavyweights.

At 3.10pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.03 points to 1,751.55 against Friday’s close of 1,755.58.

Earlier, the index opened 0.36 of-a-point easier at 1,755.22.

Turnover stood at 1.43 billion shares worth RM809.58 million.

Among heavyweights, TM lost 20 sen to RM6.30, Genting Bhd trimmed 12 sen to RM9.43, Genting Malaysia declined seven sen to RM5.31, and IHH Healthcare fell five sen to RM5.70.

Maybank and CIMB rose two sen each to RM9.55 and RM6.32, respectively, Public Bank increased 12 sen to RM20.56, Petronas Chemicals gained one sen to RM7.30 and Axiata was flat at RM5.24.

Of the active counters, Borneo Oil and D.B.E Gurney Resources inched up half-a-sen each to 10 sen and 3.5 sen, respectively, Sterling Progress rose one sen to 20.5 sen, Tiger Synergy was flat at six sen and MLabs Systems edged down half-a-sen to 11.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index trimmed 33.83 points to 12,497.46, the FBM 70 depreciated 57.26 points to 14,999.87, the FBMT 100 Index went down 32.56 points to 12,156.69, the FBM Emas Shariah was 52.25 points easier at 12,745.12, and the FBM Ace was slightly higher by 0.44 of-a-point at 6,569.3.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index increased 29.68 points to 16,469.55, the Industrial Index shed 12.78 points to 3,188.43 and the Plantation Index slid 14.35 points at 7,857.61. — Bernama