Bursa shares pick up momentum at mid-morning

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 24, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia picked up momentum at mid-morning today with market sentiment lifted by the overnight rise in global oil prices.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 6.29 points better at 1,681.5, after opening 0.43 of-a-point higher at 1,675.64.

The index closed at 1,675.21 yesterday.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 428 to 202, with 323 counters unchanged, 780 counters untraded and 26 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 949.94 million shares worth RM566.14 million.

The overnight US Crude price stood at US$52.28 per barrel, three cents higher, while Brent Crude ended US$1.46 higher at US$55.10 a barrel.

For heavyweights, Maybank rose two sen to RM8.32, TNB and Sime Darby were flat at RM14 and RM8.50, while Public Bank increased four sen to RM20.10.

Among actives, Hibiscus Petroleum rose 2.5 sen to 52.5 sen, Green Packet declined half-a-sen to 28 sen and MBSB added four sen to RM1.04.

The FBM Emas Index rose 47.58 points to 11,766.7, the FBMT100 Index gained 46.18 points to 11,471.79 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 48.79 points to 12,293.75.

The FBM 70 added 66.46 points to 13,408.99 and the FBM Ace gained 2.27 points to 5,125.92.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index was 15.7 points better at 3,190.6, the Plantation Index improved 16.31 points to 7,927.03 and the Finance Index gained 61.03 points for 14,803.75. — Bernama