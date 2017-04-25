Bursa shares on firm note at mid-morning

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 24, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia were on a firm note at mid-morning with buying interest in CIMB and TNB keeping the key index supported, albeit paring most of the early gains.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,760.41, up 4.36 points, from last Friday’s close of 1,756.05. The key index opened 9.03 points better at 1,765.08.

Gains in CIMB and TNB boosted the composite index by a total contribution of 1.67 points. CIMB chalked up six sen to RM5.67 and TNB rose eight sen to RM13.82.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing decliners 470 to 294, while 323 counters were unchanged, 673 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.22 billion shares worth RM733.31 million.

A dealer said the upbeat overnight performance of Wall Street had attracted buyers after the national public holiday yesterday.

“Investors started wading into selective value-buy blue chips in banking, energy, consumer and oil and gas,” he added.

April 24 was declared as an additional national public holiday in conjunction with the coronation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V.

Leading movers in the FBM KLCI component stocks at mid-morning were Nestle which rose 42 sen to RM81.82, while Bursa Malaysia and PBB Group both garnering 32 sen to RM10.02 and RM17.22, respectively.

Petronas Dagangan, meanwhile, advanced 30 sen to RM24.30.

The FBM Emas Index jumped 48.08 points to 12,538.66, the FBMT100 Index increased 48.50 points to 12,174.72, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 65.15 points to 12,913.21.

The FBM 70 surged 127.93 points to 14,858.71, but the FBM Ace declined 8.71 points to 6,149.41.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index added 60.24 points to 16,068.82, the Plantation Index climbed 43.39 points to 8,070.66, while the Industrial Index advanced 5.63 points to 3,215.19.

Among actives, Key Alliance eased half-a-sen to 8.5 sen, DNEX added 3.5 sen to 54 sen, while Iris, Luster and PWorth bagged half-a-sen to 18.5 sen, 12.5 sen and 24.5 sen respectively. — Bernama