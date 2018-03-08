Bursa remains positive at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-afternoon today on improved market sentiment and bargain-hunting, following yesterday’s heavy sell-off.

At 3.15pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.22 points better at 1,842.12 from 1,837.9 at yesterday's close, after opening 0.4 of-a-point higher at 1,838.3 this morning.

Losers led gainers by 420 to 412, with 414 counters unchanged, 629 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.57 billion shares worth RM1.15 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased two sen to RM10.46, Public Bank added six sen to RM23 and Tenaga was flat at 15.60.

Of the actively-traded stocks, ACE Market debutant, QES Group, rose three sen to 22 sen, Sapura Energy was half-a-sen better at 51.5 sen and SKH Consortium was 1.5 sen higher at 10 sen.

The FBM Emas Index gained 17.84 points to 12,948.31, FBMT 100 Index was 16.55 points better at 12,690.74 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 16.57 points to 13,101.5.

The FBM 70 fell 22.96 points to 15,370.83 and the FBM Ace was 59.32 points better at 5,924.36.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index rose 27.59 points to 18,028.22, Industrial Index decreased 0.01 of-a-point to 3,171.964 and the Plantation Index ticked up 31.07 points to 8,045.71. — Bernama