Bursa remains positive at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon trading session on a firmer note, riding on the positive market sentiment globally.

At 3.04 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,752.4, up 10.79 points or 0.62 per cent from yesterday's close of 1,741.61.

Persistent buying momentum in index-linked counters, small-capitalised and heavyweights stocks, especially in finance and banking sector, helped pushed the local market to trade in positive territory.

Among the bullish heavyweight performers were Maybank, rising 18 sen to RM9.26, Genting advanced 22 sen to RM5.81, and CIMB rose 13 sen to RM5.63.

Gainers hammered losers 518 to 298, with 390 counters unchanged, 545 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.99 billion shares worth RM1.35 billion.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index soared 74.45 points to 12,472.72, the FBMT100 Index chalked up 72.96 points to 12,108.43, the FBM 70 surged 82.71 points to 14,736.9, the FBM Ace rose 27.81 points to 6,123.65, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 38.6 points to 12,850.85.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index jumped 175.54 points to 15,952.82, the Plantation Index increased 33.46 points to 8,037.01, but the Industrial Index eased 4.18 points to 3,207.24.

Among other heavyweights, Public Bank rose four sen to RM19.96, Petronas Chemicals gained three sen to RM7.55, while Sime Darby was flat at RM9.26.

Tenaga, however, fell six sen to RM13.74.

As for actives, Tiger Synergy added one sen to seven sen, Dagang Nexchange perked two sen to 49.5 sen, while Ace Market debutant, Eversafe Rubber, advanced six sen to 42 sen. — Bernama