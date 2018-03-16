Bursa remains in the red at mid-afternoon

Losers led gainers by 454 to 328, with 402 counters unchanged, 710 untraded and 30 others suspended. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Bursa Malaysia still remained in the red at mid-afternoon today, tracking the easier regional markets’ performances and amid US President Donald Trump administration woes, dealers said.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.59 of-a-point weaker at 1,844.68 from yesterday’s close of 1,845.27, after opening 1.79 points easier at 1,843.48 this morning.

Turnover stood at 1.62 billion shares worth RM1.1 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased six sen to RM10.30, Tenaga fell two sen to RM15.64 and CIMB and Petronas Chemicals declined one sen each to RM7.21 and RM8.14, respectively.

IHH Healthcare and Hong Leong Bank were flat at RM6.06 and RM18.78, respectively.

Public Bank and Maxis rose two sen each to RM23.02 and RM5.66, respectively.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Sapura Energy improved two sen to 51 sen, while Nexgram, SKH Consortium and UMW Oil & Gas Corp were flat at five sen, 8.5 sen and 32 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index increased 5.86 points to 13,031.17, FBMT 100 Index was 6.45 points higher at 12,777.79 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 32.85 points to 13,219.42.

The FBM 70 improved 43.88 points to 15,714.04 and the FBM Ace was 26.47 points better at 5,922.48.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index added 1.56 points to 18,018.42, while the Plantation Index was 54.14 points easier at 7,984.51 and the Industrial Index declined 9.84 points to 3,238.19. — Bernama