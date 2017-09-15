Bursa rebounds to open higher

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Bursa Malaysia rebounded to open higher today after two-days of consecutive losses, prompted by sentiment in regional markets coupled with renewed buying interest in selected heavyweights, dealers said.

At 9.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.39 points higher at 1,783.76 against yesterday's close of 1,781.37.

Earlier, the benchmark index opened 2.62 points better at 1,783.99.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 128 to 109 with 202 counters unchanged, 1,395 untraded and 38 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 106.86 million shares worth RM43.20 million.

A dealer said most regional peers rebounded in early session today, boosted by the positive overnight Wall Street, due to the better-than-expected data, including jobless claims.

Data released by the US Labour Department yesterday showed that jobless claims decreased by 14,000 to 284,000.

US consumer prices also accelerated for August, signalling firming inflation that could allow further monetary policy tightening from the US Federal Reserve this year.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was one sen lower at RM9.71, TNB slipped two sen to RM14.56, Public Bank rose four sen to RM20.62 while Sime Darby was flat at RM9.14.

Among active counters, MMAG Holdings shed one sen to 19.5 sen, Ablegroup and Sino Hua-An earned half-a-sen each to 14.5 sen and 26 sen, respectively, while Anzo Holdings was flat at 11 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 16.19 points better at 12,703.48, FBM 70 added 23.79 points to 15,203.52, FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 8.96 points to 12,903.78, FBMT 100 Index increased 17.24 points to 12,365.81 and the FBM Ace improved 1.02 points to 6,705.57.

Sectorwise, the Industrial Index advanced 2.29 points to 3,236, the Plantation Index gained 10.96 points to 7,933.77 and the Finance Index perked 6.35 points to 16,831.24. — Bernama