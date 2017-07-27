Bursa rallies after marginally lower opening

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Bursa Malaysia opened marginally lower but turned higher thereafter, as continued buying support was seen after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) voted to maintain interest rates unchanged yesterday.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.59 of-a-point higher at 1,766.59 after opening 0.03 of-a-point lower at 1,765.97.

The index closed at 1,766.0 yesterday.

Market breadth was positive with gainers beating losers 130 to 60 while 164 counters remained unchanged, 1,497 untraded and 85 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 100.59 million shares worth RM37.38 million.

In a note today, Public Investment Bank Bhd said the key index might trade with a positive bias today as the overnight euro hit a fresh two-and-a-half-year high against the US dollar, after the Fed signalled it was ready to start reducing its balance sheet “relatively soon”.

Meanwhile, Hong Leong Investment Bank said after two weeks of subdued trading on the local bourse, buying interest could be seen within lower liners and small-capitalised stocks, especially technology-related shares.

“Bursa Malaysia may retest the 1,770 points level on the back of positive crude oil recovery,” it added.

Of heavyweights, CIMB added five sen to RM6.45, Petronas Gas advanced six sen to RM18.96 while Maybank, Tenaga and Public Bank were flat at RM9.63, RM14.22 and RM20.50, respectively.

Among active counters, Vivocom and its warrant perked half-a-sen each to 14 sen and 5.5 sen, respectively, Sanbumi and Kronologi gained one sen each to 26.5 and 70.5 sen, respectively while Hubline was unchanged at six sen.

Of gainers, F&N improved 30 sen to RM25.28, Ajimomoto and Aeon Credit accumulated 20 sen each to RM25.30 and RM13.70, respectively, Vitrox inched up 19 sen to RM4.69 and JHM was 12 sen better at RM2.68.

The FBM Emas Index increased 8.53 points to 12,576.13, the FBMT 100 Index rose 7.75 points to 12,218.59 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index perked 9.45 points to 12,741.71.

The FBM 70 jumped 23.38 points to 14,916.33 and the FBM Ace was 37.81 points higher at 6,629.56.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index added 1.82 points to 7,855.31, the Finance Index advanced 18.66 points to 16,771.30 and the Industrial Index gathered 6.07 points to 3,283.18. — Bernama