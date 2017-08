Bursa opens higher

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher today in line with the stronger performance on Wall Street, overnight.

At 9am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) opened 3.25 points higher at 1,768.38 against yesterday's close of 1,765.13.

After 10 minutes of trading, the key index stood at 1,769.27, up 4.14 points. — Bernama