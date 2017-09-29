Bursa mixed in morning session trading

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session mixed on lack of fresh catalysts.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.76 of-a-point higher at 1,758.82 from yesterday's close of 1,758.06.

The index opened 2.19 points better at 1,760.25 and moved between 1,754.11 and 1,760.25 during the morning session.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 389 to 314 with 362 counters unchanged, 806 untraded and 55 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 864.15 million shares worth RM610.59 million.

Hong Leong Investment Bank said the trading sentiment on the local front was likely to stay negative with the upside to be capped between the 1,765-1,770 range as investors might look to selling-into-strength opportunity over the near-term.

"Meanwhile in the US, we think the stock markets could still trend gradually higher until the release of the full details of the corporate tax reform framework.

"However, with the rich valuations on the US stocks, upside is likely to be capped and the Dow Jones's next resistance is located near the 22,500-22,800 level," it said in a note today.

For the heavyweights, Public Bank and Sime Darby gained two sen each to RM20.60 and RM9.03, respectively, Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM7.31, IHH Healthcare rose three sen to RM5.82, TNB was flat at RM14.32 and Maybank eased three sen to RM9.54.

Among actives, Mtouche increased 1.5 sen to 21.5 sen, while Hubline, Hibiscus Petroleum, Trive Property were flat at 11.5 sen, 64.5 sen and 16.5 sen, respectively, and Hiap Teck trimmed six sen to 36.5 sen.

DRB-Hicom Bhd put on four sen to RM1.64 after the appointment of Li Chunrong as Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd's new Chief Executive Officer.

The conglomerate also announced that it had completed the proposed divestment of 547 million shares or 49.9 per cent stake in Proton Holdings Bhd (Proton) to Zhejiang Geely Group Holding Co Ltd.

DRB-Hicom also announced that Proton had completed its proposed divestment of 51 per cent issued shares in Lotus Advance Technologies Sdn Bhd to Zhejiang Geely and the remaining 49 per cent issued shares to Etika Automotive Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, the FBM Emas Index was 16.14 points higher at 12,534.45, the FBMT100 Index added 19.06 points to 12,192.63 and the FBM 70 increased 75.2 points at 14,989.44.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 36.20 points to 12,784.41 and the FBM Ace went up 28.11 points to 6,525.02.

On a sectoral basis, the Plantation Index rose 9.3 points to 7,898.0, the Industrial Index was 9.2 points higher at 3,209.75, and the Finance Index trimmed 85.31 points to 16,477.49. — Bernama