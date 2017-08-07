Bursa mixed at midday

A dealer said trading on the local bourse might end the day on a firm note backed by the solid export data for June 2017, coupled with Wall Street’s positive performance on Friday, as well as economic data released in the United States. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session mixed in tandem with the performance of its regional peers and influenced mostly by external developments, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.61 of-a-point higher at 1,775.14, after moving between 1,771.9 and 1,776.23 throughout the session.

The benchmark index opened 0.99 of a point better at 1,775.52, against last Friday’s close of 1,771.90.

Losers outpaced gainers 411 to 329 with 350 counters unchanged, 744 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 851.79 million shares worth RM620.63 million.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was 0.59 per cent at 20,069.22, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.38 per cent to 27,666.15, but Singapore’s Straits Times declined 0.12 per cent to 3,322.53.

A dealer said trading on the local bourse might end the day on a firm note backed by the solid export data for June 2017, coupled with Wall Street’s positive performance on Friday, as well as economic data released in the United States.

Among heavyweights, Maybank perked three sen to RM9.68, Public Bank rose eight sen to RM20.56, Tenaga added two sen to RM14.18, CIMB chalked up seven sen to RM6.69, Petronas Chemicals edged up one sen to RM7.02, but Sime Darby slipped one sen to RM9.39.

Of the actives, Compugates inched up half-a-sen to 3.5 sen, both Malakoff and Systech bagged four sen each to RM1.06 and 45 sen respectively, while Jag was flat at 14.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 7.89 points higher at 12,627.76, the FBMT 100 Index rose 9.27 points to 12,277.46, as the FBM Ace gained two points to 6,578.41 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index chalked up 10.91 points to 12,754.92. The FBM 70 soared 30.4 points to 14,987.15.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index improved 8.76 points to 3,274.09, the Finance Index advanced 17.65 points to 16,840.51 and the Plantation Index added 2.18 points to 7,852.96. — Bernama