Bursa mixed at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, gainers led losers by 406 to 348, with 412 counters unchanged, 685 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-afternoon today, driven by buying interests in heavyweights.

At 3.10pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.12 points to 1,760.21 against Thursday’s close of 1,759.09.

The benchmark index opened 1.07 points easier at 1,758.02.

On the broader market, gainers led losers by 406 to 348, with 412 counters unchanged, 685 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.60 billion shares worth RM1.03 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank, Sime Darby and Petronas Chemicals gained one sen each to RM9.55, RM9.05 and RM7.33, respectively, CIMB was flat at RM6.40 while TNB and Public Bank eased two sen each to RM14.22 and RM20.54.

Of the active counters, M3 Technologies and Palette Multimedia added one sen each to 10.5 sen and 34.5 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum inched up half-a-sen to 67 sen, Cuscapi rose three sen to 32.5 sen and Borneo Oil edged down half-a-sen to 9.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 11.9 points higher to 12,568.07, FBM 70 advanced 25.95 points to 15,091.56, FBMT 100 Index improved 11.06 points to 12,220.33, FBM Emas Shariah advanced 11.41 points at 12,815.59 and FBM Ace improved 23.31 points at 6,639.03.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index went up 3.68 points to 16,561.75, the Industrial Index added 1.3 points to 3,204.55 and the Plantation Index declined 1.5 points at 7,913.94. — Bernama