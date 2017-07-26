Bursa Malaysia turns negative at mid-morning

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 26 ― Share prices on Bursa Malaysia slid into the red at mid-morning on mild profit-taking after posting gains in the early session.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was one point lower at 1,762.34 from yesterday's close of 1,763.34.

The index opened 2.70 points better at 1,766.04.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 325 to 258 with 354 counters unchanged, 902 untraded and 55 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 469.14 million shares worth RM323.23 million.

A dealer said the market posted a new high from July 10 yesterday, with the key index reaching 1,766.47 and profit-taking is expected to take place today.

For heavyweights, Tenaga fell two sen to RM14.20, Sime Darby shed one sen to RM9.54, Axiata and Digi lost three sen each to RM4.68 and RM4.71 respectively.

However, Petronas-related heavyweights bucked the trend to trade higher at mid-morning, after the oil and gas giant and its partners decided not to proceed with the Pacific NorthWest LNG project at Port Edward in Canada earlier today.

Petronas Gas improved six sen to RM18.94, Petronas Chemicals rose one sen to RM6.97 and Petronas Dagangan was two sen better at RM23.86.

Of the actives, Dagang Nexchange and its warrant inched up half-a-sen to 59 sen and 30.5 sen respectively, Serba Dinamik improved four sen to RM2.00, but Sterling Progress slipped one sen to 15.5 sen and GlobalTec remained flat at 6.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 3.57 points to 12,546.02, the FBMT 100 Index fell 4.02 points to 12,189.82 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 3.43 points weaker at 12,714.12.

However, the FBM 70 advanced 5.92 points to 14,883.53 and the FBM Ace was 2.80 points higher at 6,577.52.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index eased 4.32 points to 3,279.30, the Plantation Index gave up 1.21 points to 7,837.25, but the Finance Index climbed 17.60 points to 16,712.73. ― Bernama