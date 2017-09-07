Bursa Malaysia steadier at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 2.16 points to 1,774.64. It opened 2.58 points higher at 1,775.06 from yesterday’s close of 1,772.48. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Bursa Malaysia was traded steadier higher at mid-afternoon today with the market barometer supported by buying in selected heavyweights, led by the trade and services sector, dealers said.

On the broader market, gainers led losers by 454 to 316, with 355 counters unchanged, 709 counters untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.66 billion shares worth RM1.17 billion.

The composite index was mainly supported by Tenaga, Sime Darby and Axiata with a combined 2.77 points.

A dealer said sentiment remained positive in Asian bourses, tracking the recovery in global equities as Wall Street gained overnight on the back of positive United States’ political development.

On the local front, the share market stayed positive ahead of the central bank's interest rate decision. It was announced that the overnight policy rate was kept unchanged at 3.00 per cent.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga rose 14 sen to RM14.54, Sime Darby gained seven sen to RM9.14, CIMB Group added three sen to RM6.78 while Public Bank and Maybank were flat at RM9.47 and RM20.60 respectively.

Of the actives, Olympia Industries added 1.5 sen to 16 sen, PUC edged up half-a-sen to 13 sen, Sino Hua-An shed one sen 18.5 sen, Trive Property warrant eased half-a-sen to 3.5 sen while MLabs was flat at 17 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was up 32.58 points to 12,646.84, the FBMT 100 Index gained 29.24 points to 12,316.56, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 47.66 points to 12,851.34, the FBM 70 advanced 94.91 points to 15,200.81 and the FBM Ace bagged 38.74 points to 6,625.47.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 22.13 points better at 7,872.01, the Industrial Index gained 2.34 points to 3,199.64, while the Finance Index increased 17.74 points to 16,650.55. — Bernama