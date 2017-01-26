Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

Gainers outpaced losers 302 to 220, with 311 counters unchanged, 907 counters untraded and 72 others suspended. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning today, supported by buying interest in most heavyweights and trade/services counters.

At 11.05am, the index was 4.26 points higher at 1,688.19, after opening 2.32 points better at 1,684.85.

The index closed at 1,683.93 yesterday.

Turnover stood at 572.60 million shares worth RM385.42 million. Hong Leong Investment Bank in a note said shares on Bursa Malaysia are likely to track the bullish tone on overseas markets and the FBM KLCI may retest the 1,700 level.

However, traders may adopt the selling-into-strength strategy, which may limit the upside along the 1,700 level, it added.

Of the heavyweights on Bursa, Sime Darby and IHH Healthcare each gained two sen to RM8.72 and RM6.35 respectively, as Tenaga and Maybank fell two sen to RM13.78 and RM8.31.

Of the actives, Matang and Vivocom each inched up half-a-sen to 13.5 sen and 16 sen.

The FBM Emas Index bagged 35.81 points to 11,818.39, the FBMT100 Index rose 36.18 points to 11,525.95, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index accumulated 42.08 points higher at 12,308.74.

However, the FBM 70 rose 69.55 points to 13,504.92 and the FBM Ace increased 27.60 points to 4,956.42.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index improved 15.06 points to 3,192.01 and the Finance Index was 34.13 points higher at 14,894.22.

The Plantation Index was 18.33 points better at 7,967.65. — Bernama