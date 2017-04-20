Bursa Malaysia extends gains at mid-afternoon

At 3.08pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,741.86, up 2.91 points, from yesterday's close of 1,738.95. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Bursa Malaysia extended earlier gains at mid-afternoon today, supported by persistent buying momentum in the selected index-linked counters.

Market breadth was positive as gainers outpaced losers 393 to 360 with 408 counters unchanged, 589 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.69 billion shares worth RM1.23 billion.

On the scoreboard, the FBM 70 rose 5.31 points to 14,657.56, the FBM Ace chalked up 44.28 points to 6,086.61, the FBM Emas Index advanced 17.17 points to 12,398.16, the FBMT100 Index increased 16.27 points to 12,037.45, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 9.88 points to 12,812.19.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index soared 65.78 points to 15,747.04, the Plantation Index was up 26.12 points to 8,017.79, but the Industrial Index eased 3.84 points to 3,214.57.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Sime Darby rose two sen each to RM9.07 and RM9.27 respectively, while Tenaga was flat at RM13.72.

Public Bank shed two sen to RM19.90 and Petronas Chemicals slipped one sen to RM7.57.

As for actives, Borneo Oil inched up half-a-sen to 19 sen, Malayan United added one sen to 24.5 sen, Key Alliance was flat at 9.5 sen, but Anzo shed one sen to 35 sen. — Bernama