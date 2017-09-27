Bursa Malaysia closes mixed

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Bursa Malaysia closed mixed today on lack of fresh catalysts, dealers said.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.35 points to 1,764.24 from Tuesday’s close of 1,765.59.

The benchmark index opened 2.03 points better at 1,767.62 and moved between 1,762.09 and 1,768.19 throughout the day.

Market breadth was positive with 401 gainers and 376 losers, while 414 counters were unchanged, 661 untraded and 66 others suspended.

Volume, however, decreased to 2.21 billion units valued at RM2.16 billion from Tuesday’s 3.69 billion units valued at RM2.73 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank gained two sen each to end at RM9.82 and RM20.58, respectively, while TNB and CIMB were four sen lower each to close at RM14.36 and RM6.30 respectively.

Sime Darby and Petronas Chemicals declined three sen each to RM9.01 and RM7.29 respectively while IHH Healthcare fell two sen to RM5.83.

The FBM Emas Index fell 5.43 points to 12,562.31, FBMT 100 Index eased 7.87 points to 12,217.47, FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 2.68 points to 12,781.2 and the FBM 70 went down 4.06 points to 14,972.19.

The FBM Ace, however, improved 18.81 points to 6,541.71.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index slipped 11.71 points to 7,862.98 and the Finance Index was 4.17 points lower at 16,639.42. The Industrial Index gained 3.33 points to 3,214.12,

Among active counters, Hubline and Frontken added one sen each to 11 sen and 40.5 sen, respectively, Tiger Synergy was flat at six sen, Hibiscus Petroleum fell 1.5 sen to 65 sen and Sapura Energy was 10 sen lower at RM1.61.

The Main Market volume fell to 1.78 billion units worth RM2.06 billion from Tuesday’s 3.08 billion units worth RM2.63 billion.

Volume on the ACE Market declined to 299.98 million shares valued at RM81.18 million from 387.87 million shares valued at RM83.26 million yesterday.

Warrants eased to 126.84 million units worth RM11.19 million from 222.76 million units worth RM20.13 million on Tuesday.

Consumer products accounted for 37.82 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (429.22 million), construction (57.96 million), trade and services (932.10 billion), technology (66.51 million), infrastructure (7.61 million), SPAC (1.19 million), finance (72.85 million), hotels (732,200), properties (152.46 million), plantations (10.79 million), mining (5,100), REITs (9.74 million), and closed/fund (7,700). — Bernama