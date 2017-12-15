Bursa lower at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia finished the morning session lower as traders remained on the sidelines amid mild profit-taking in heavyweight stocks.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 4.66 points or 0.26 per cent to 1,754.34 after starting the day 1.94 points lower at 1,757.06.

The index closed at 1,759.00 yesterday.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers by 428 to 315 with 372 counters unchanged, 743 counters untraded and 48 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.14 billion shares worth RM917.39 million.

A dealer said market was taking cue from the US Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) that underwent a correction after a four-day rally.

The DJIA index fell 76.77 points or 0.31 per cent to 24,508.66 overnight.

Elsewhere in the region at mid-day, Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.15 per cent to 22,660.27, Singapore's Straits Times fell 0.56 per cent to 3,416.43 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng erased 1.14 per cent to 28,833.76.

Mild profit-taking in Genting Bhd and British American Tobacco dragged the composite index lower by a collective contribution of 2.247 points, nevertheless, banking heavyweights supported the market bellwether.

Genting Bhd declined 18 sen to RM9.07, British American Tobacco dropped RM2.00 to RM38.20 and Hap Seng shed 16 sen to RM9.61.

Top weighted Maybank rose five sen to RM9.54 while Public Bank added six sen to RM20.86.

Among the actively-traded stocks, Tiger climbed half-a-sen to 5.0 sen, PUC improved one sen to 27.5 sen, while Borneo Oil and Trive were flat at 9.0 sen and 5.0 sen, respectively.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index lost 15.61 points to 12,584.84, FBMT100 Index declined 14.28 points to 12,252.69, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 2.04 points to 12,869.77.

The FBM 70 rose 46.39 points to 15,409.39 but the FBM Ace declined 57.03 points to 6,420.05.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index fell 27.72 points to 3,159.20, Finance Index dipped 20.54 points to 16,636.26, while the Plantation Index trimmed 29.11 points to 7,824.41. — Bernama