Bursa lower at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session weaker on lack of catalysts.

At 12.30 pm, the benchmark index fell 3.35 points to 1,758.49 from yesterday’s close of 1,761.84.

The index opened 1.28 points easier at 1,760.56 and moved between 1,757.61 and 1,760.74 during the morning session.

However, market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 387 to 308 with 373 counters unchanged, 782 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.69 billion shares worth RM829.57 million.

Hong Leong Investment Bank said the FBM KLCI could be capped near the 1,770-1,775 levels due to the absence of fresh catalysts.

“On the local front, we think the market may stay on a consolidation phase as foreign participation ended with another day of outflow yesterday.

“Traders may focus on selected technology-related lower liners as buying support was noticed among stocks,” said the investment bank in a note today.

Heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM7.32, Maybank and CIMB were flat at RM9.55 and RM6.41, respectively, while TNB, Public Bank and Sime Darby fell two sen each to RM14.26, RM20.56 and RM9.03.

Among actives, Sino Hua-Ann gained one sen to 23 sen, PUC edged up half-a-sen to 14.5 sen, Palette was flat at 34.5 sen and Hubline edged down half-a-sen to 11 sen.

Meanwhile, the FBM Emas Index trimmed 8.61 points to 12,548.04, the FBMT100 Index slid 10.43 points to 12,203.57 but the FBM 70 increased 35.25 points at 15,052.91.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 9.86 points to 12,786.05 and the FBM Ace improved 9.47 points to 6,652.2.

On a sectoral basis, the Plantation Index added 4.46 points to 7,915.56, the Industrial Index eased 3.93 points to 3,200.14 and the Finance Index declined 5.90 points to 16,559.48. — Bernama