Bursa in the red at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning today, weighed on by losses across the board, with sentiment bearish following an escalating US-China trade war.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 11.7 points higher at 1,865.17 from yesterday's close of 1,876.87.

The key index opened 16.29 points lower at 1,860.58.

Market breadth was negative, as losers thumped gainers 709 to 118, while 260 counters remained unchanged, 808 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 830.79 million shares worth RM535.6 million.

A dealer said the threat of a global trade war pushed benchmark equity indices in the United States and Europe deep into the red on Thursday and cut into commodity prices, also a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and TNB lost four sen each to RM10.50 and RM15.74 respectively, Public Bank and CIMB eased two sen each to RM24.02 and RM7.27 and Petronas Chemicals fell six sen to RM8.15.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Sapura Energy gained one sen to 55 sen.

Vizione and AirAsia X lost one sen each to 14 sen and 39 sen respectively, Sino Hua-an gained two sen to 36.5 sen and Priceworth International climbed half-a-sen to 20 sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 99.16 points to 13,060.89, the FBMT 100 Index lost 91.79 points to 12,841.39 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 99.16 points to 13,060.89.

The FBM 70 was 149.52 points lower at 15,525.69 and the FBM Ace fell 101.71 points to 5,671.1.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index was 133.279 points easier at 18,242.47, the Industrial Index edged down 28.08 points to 3,243.62 and the Plantation Index was 32.1 points lower at 8,009.9. — Bernama