Bursa higher at mid-day

Market breadth was positive with 415 gainers against 378 losers, while 364 counters were unchanged, 683 untraded and 49 others suspended. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session in positive territory today in line with most regional peers and supported by gains in selected heavyweights, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) edged up 1.28 points to 1,780.38, after opening 1.55 points higher at 1,780.65 from yesterday’s close of 1,779.10.

Turnover stood at 1.64 billion shares worth RM876 million.

A dealer said Asian stock markets traded mixed amid thin volume in the last trading day of this year, supported by modest overnight gains on Wall Street, which indicated investors were preparing to move into the new year.

He said Bursa Malaysia’s Asian peers had been in a significant upward momentum recently and amid a recovery in global economic growth.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose three sen to RM9.59, TNB slipped four sen to RM15.38, Petronas Chemicals fell six sen to RM7.74, while Public Bank was flat at RM20.82.

Of the actives, Sino Hua-An aded 5.5 sen to 44 sen, Diversified Gateway rose two sen to 14 sen, Kay Asic advanced three sen to 26 sen, while Trive Property and NEXT were flat at 4.5 sen and 4.5 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was up 7.29 points to 12,798.70, the FBMT 100 Index improved 4.23 points to 12,464.53 and the FBM Ace was 59.89 points higher at 6,641.91.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index earned 0.27 of-a-point to 13,156.12, but the FBM 70 declined 10.69 points to 15,779.16.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index gained 51.40 points to 16,767.54 and the Industrial Index perked 3.21 points to 3,262.63. But, the Plantation Index shed 14.35 points to 7,854.76. — Bernama