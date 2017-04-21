Bursa higher at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session broadly higher today, lifted by gains in the index-linked counters and key heavyweights, led by Maybank, CIMB and Genting.

At noon break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 10.25 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 1,751.86 from yesterday’s close of 1,741.61.

The benchmark index fluctuated between 1,742.23 and 1,752.77 throughout the morning session.

Maybank soared 18 sen to RM9.26, Genting surged 20 sen to RM5.79 and CIMB chalked up 12 sen to RM5.62. Gains in these three stocks boost the composite index by 6.94 points.

Other regional bourses were also firmer with Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumping 0.79 per cent to 18,576.19, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.08 per cent to 24,075.16 and Singapore’s Straits Times Index improved 0.5 per cent to 3,153.65.

A dealer said Asian bourses rallied today as investors positively reacted to the bullish overnight Wall Street, optimism for a US tax overhaul as well as gains in the Japanese stocks market.

Back home, the overall market breadth was positive with winners trouncing decliners 490 to 267, while 399 counters were unchanged, 595 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.58 billion shares worth RM1.07 billion.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank perked two sen to RM19.94, Sime Darby added one sen to RM9.27, Petronas Chemicals increased four sen to RM7.56, but Tenaga fell six sen to RM13.71.

Of the actives, Key Alliance inched up half-a-sen to nine sen, Dagang Nexchange rose two sen to 49.5 sen, ANZO added one sen to 34 sen, but Perwaja Holdings eased three sen to 2.5 sen.

Ace Market debutant, Eversafe Rubber advanced 5.5 sen to 41.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index soared 71.4 points to 12,469.67, the FBM 70 surged 81.79 points to 14,735.98, the FBMT100 Index chalked up 69.96 points to 12,105.43, the FBM Ace increased 28.9 points to 6,124.74, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 37.88 points to 12,850.13.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index jumped 169.97 points to 15,947.25, the Plantation Index rose 36.21 points to 8,039.76, but the Industrial Index eased 1.68 points to 3,209.74.