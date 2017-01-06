Bursa higher at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Foreign investors' participation in today's trading helped Bursa Malaysia to continue trade in positive territory.

RHB Retail Research said their participation has surpassed 20 per cent as compared with yesterday.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 9.54 points higher at 1,669.36.

Gainers in the heavyweight counters were led by Axiata, which rose 11 sen to RM4.76, HapSeng (+31 sen to RM9.20), CIMB (+seven sen to RM4.73) and Tenaga (+10 sen to RM13.94).

Maybank and Maxis rose five sen each to RM8.24 and RM6.20, respectively.

On the broader market, losers were slightly higher than gainers at 383 to 378, 342 counters were unchanged, 624 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.30 billion shares worth RM972.02 million.

Among actives, Iris added half-a-sen to 12.5 sen, Myeg and LfeCorp advanced four sen each at RM1.63 and 35.5 sen, respectively.

GPacket, Sumatec and MQTech were flat at 30.5 sen, 9.5 sen and five sen, respectively.

The FBMT 100 Index rose 50.91 points to 11,377.01, FBM Emas Syariah Index improved 47.10 points to 12,261.02 and the FBM 70 was 5.43 points higher to 13,252.71.

The FBM Ace, however, dropped 27.97 points to 4,879.44.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index added 65.69 points to 14,585.45, Industrial Index increased 6.85 points to 3,198.87 and the Plantation Index advanced 22.02 points to 7,890.03. — Bernama