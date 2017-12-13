Bursa ends morning session marginally higher

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Bursa Malaysia rebounded from a lower opening to close the morning session marginally higher, spurred by light buying in selected blue-chips and small-capitalised stocks.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.19 points better at 1,730.76 after starting the day 0.73 of-a-point lower at 1,728.84. The index closed at 1,729.57 yesterday.

On the broader market, market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing decliners 418 to 363, while 348 counters were unchanged, 738 untraded and 40 others suspended.

Turnover hit 1.36 billion shares worth RM926.91 million.

Genting Malaysia was the top contributor (+1.268 points) to gains in the composite index, rising 12 sen to RM5.52, followed by Genting Bhd which added 16 sen to RM8.87.

Other leading movers in the composite index component stocks were Telekom which bagged eight sen to RM6.13, RHB Bank rising six sen to RM4.79 and YTL Corp improving two sen to RM1.19.

Top weighted Maybank eased one sen to RM9.24, while Tenaga and Public Bank were both down four sen each to RM15.44 and RM20.16 respectively.

The FBM Emas Index gained 8.51 points to 12,433.96 and the FBMT100 Index increased 7.58 points to 12,100.54.But, the FBM Emas Shariah Index retracted 8.13 points to 12,845.46.

The FBM 70 rose 6.96 points to 15,262.34 and the FBM Ace bagged 18.14 points to 6,372.29.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index shed 1.17 points to 16,181.83, the Industrial Index declined 6.01 points to 3,135.76 and the Plantation Index trimmed 2.39 points to 7,841.18.

Among actives, NETX, PUC and Sapura Energy were flat at 4.5 sen, 25.5 sen and 81.5 sen respectively, and Trive perked half-a-sen to 5 sen, while DGB Asia eased half-a-sen to 13.5 sen.

Vitrox led the list of top gainers, gaining 49 sen to RM5.92, while the top loser was Magni-Tech which fell 45 sen to RM5.56. — Bernama