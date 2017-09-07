Bursa ends morning session higher

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.37 points higher at 1,773.85, after moving between 1,772.57 and 1,776.88 throughout the morning session. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher, taking cue from the better performance of its Asian peers, following the stronger lead from overnight Wall Street on positive United States political development, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.37 points higher at 1,773.85, after moving between 1,772.57 and 1,776.88 throughout the morning session.

It opened 2.58 points higher at 1,775.06 from yesterday’s close of 1,772.48.

Market breadth was positive as gainers led losers 431 to 309, with 341 counters unchanged, 753 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.37 billion shares worth RM967.26 million.

A dealer said Asian markets were broadly higher after US President Donald Trump and congressional leaders agreed to raise the government debt limit until December, eliminating the risk of a government shutdown.

On the local front, Bursa Malaysia remained lifted on positive sentiment brought by good economic data with Malaysia’s trade balance data as a whole have been above expectations for most of 2017, continuing to fuel optimism on the nation’s gross domestic product growth, said a dealer.

Meanwhile, Bank Negara Malaysia is expected to announce interest rate adjustments later today.

Regionally, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.14 per cent to 19,385.85, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.11 per cent to 27,645.26, South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.09 per cent to 2,345.03, and the Singapore Straits Times index added 0.61 per cent to 3,233.08.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga rose 10 sen to RM14.50, Sime Darby gained four sen to RM9.11, CIMB Group added two sen to RM6.77, Public Bank shed two sen to RM20.58, while Maybank was flat at RM9.47.

Of the actives, Olympia Industries added 1.5 sen to 16 sen, MLabs gained edged up one sen to 18 sen, Sino Hua-An shed 1.5 sen 18 sen and Trive Property warrant eased half-a-sen to 3.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was up 25.21 points to 12,639.47, the FBMT 100 Index gained 21.45 points to 12,308.77, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 41.35 points to 12,845.03, the FBM 70 advanced 71.48 points to 15,177.38, and the FBM Ace bagged 32.25 points to 6,618.98.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 12.10 points better at 7,861.98, the Industrial Index gained 2.86 points to 3,200.16, while the Finance Index increased 14.27 points to 16,647.08. — Bernama