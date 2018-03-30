Bursa ends higher on heavyweight gains

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 ― Bursa Malaysia ended its trading session in the first quarter of the year on a positive note today, with persistent gains in selected heavyweights and mid-capitalisation stocks, dealers said.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended 0.38 per cent or 7.11 points stronger at 1,863.46 from Thursday’s close of 1,856.35, after opening 3.02 points higher at 1,859.37.

The key index moved between 1,856.30 and 1,866.35 throughout the day.

Market breadth was positive, with 476 gainers against 384 losers, while 396 counters were unchanged, 656 untraded and 57 others suspended.

Volume declined to 1.82 billion units valued at RM1.90 billion from 1.88 billion units valued at RM2.09 billion on Thursday.

A dealer said the local stock market rebounded, taking the cue from the higher close of Wall Street, even though some regional markets were closed due to the Good Friday holiday.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga advanced eight sen each to RM10.60 and RM16.24, respectively, Public Bank was flat at RM24.00, CIMB rose three sen to RM7.19, and Petronas Chemicals firmed up 11 sen to RM8.26.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Sapura Energy recovered half-a-sen to 50.5 sen, DBE was flat at 3.5 sen and Ekovest gained 4.5 sen to 31.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index bagged 60.08 points to 13,045.59 as the FBMT 100 Index rose 63.34 points to 12,849.02 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 68.10 points higher at 13,230.74.

The FBM 70 jumped 125.92 points to 15,601.39 and the FBM Ace surged 82.76 points to 5,455.89.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index went up 92.79 points to 18,227.97, the Plantation Index increased 15.83 points to 8,001.38 and the Industrial Index added 11.05 points to 3,237.67.

Main Market volume fell to 1.18 billion units valued at RM1.80 billion from 1.28 billion units worth RM1.96 billion on Thursday.

Volume on the ACE Market increased to 411.93 million shares valued at RM67.92 million from Thursday's 206.67 million shares worth RM45.39 million.

Warrants' volume dipped 223.22 million units valued at RM22.59 million from 388.65 million units worth RM80.44 million.

Consumer products accounted for 54.36 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (292.70 million), construction (80.73 million), trade and services (461.44 million), technology (41.71 million), infrastructure (8.28 million), SPAC (95.74 million), finance (50.73 million), hotels (1.71 million), properties (70.50 million), plantations (16.13 million), mining (127,800), REITs (11.88 million), and closed/fund (40,000). ― Bernama