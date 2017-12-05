Bursa easier at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Bursa Malaysia was easier at mid-morning, prompted by selling activities in selected heavyweights.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.63 points lower at 1,711.5 against Monday's close of 1,713.13 . The index opened 4.65 points easier at 1,708.48.

Market breadth was weaker with losers thumping gainers 482 to 197 with 306 counters unchanged, 858 untraded and 31 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 652.94 million shares worth RM493.58 million.

The FBM Emas Index declined 31.91 points to 12,327.91, the FBMT 100 Index shed 24.72 points to 12,000.02 while the FBM 70 trimmed 80.57 points to 15,260.09.

The FBM eased 23.97 points to 6,214.91 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 52.32 points to 12,787.17.

Sector wise, the Finance Index gained 3.66 points to 15,907.05, the Industrial Index inched up 0.84 of-a-point to 3,164.46 and the Plantation Index increased 10.44 points to 7,874.21.

Among heavyweights, CIMB, Axiata, IHH Healthcare and Maxis added two sen each to RM5.97, RM5.36, RM5.63 and RM5.85, respectively, Public Bank was flat at RM20, Maybank eased one sen to RM9.24, TNB declined eight sen to RM15.50 and Petronas Chemicals fell three sen to RM7.40.

Sime Darby Plantation and Westports slipped 12 sen each to RM4.73 and RM3.46, respectively, and Sime Darby Property slipped five sen to RM1.07.

Of actives, Green Packet and Asia Bioenergy both edged up half-a-sen to 43 sen and 18.5 sen, repectively, Trive Property was flat at 5.5 sen, Berjaya Corp inched down half-a-sen to 35 sen and Malaysia Steel Works shed 11 sen to RM1.31. — Bernama