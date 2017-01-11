Bursa barely higher at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia were higher at mid-afternoon today on the back of heightened trading activities within the ACE market.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.53 of-a-point to 1,672.58, after opening 0.75 of-a-point higher at 1,672.8 compared with yesterday's close of 1,672.05.

Gainers outpaced losers by 360 to 328, with 366 counters unchanged, 671 untraded and 27 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.89 billion shares worth RM1.08 billion.

The FBM ACE surged 63.12 points to 5,069.9 and the FBM 70 soared 25.91 points at 13,280.33.

The FBMT 100 Index gained 7.93 points to 11,399.39, FBM Emas Shariah Index was 14.62 points lower at 12,218.84 and the FBM Emas Index added 2.77 points to 11,687.75.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index jumped 30.5 points to 14,727.16, Industrial Index decreased 10.18 points to 3,170.24 and the Plantation Index was 11.61 points lower at 7,888.39.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM8.30, TNB rose 16 sen to RM13.96, while Public Bank and Sime Darby were each four sen better at RM20.06 and RM8.49, respectively.

Of the actives, IFCA MSC increased one sen to 36 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum edged up 2.5 sen to 50.5 sen and Sumatec lost one sen to 7.5 sen. — Bernama