Boeing front-runner for Singapore Airlines’ order

A man walks past a Singapore Airlines signage at Changi Airport in Singapore May 11, 2016. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Fe 9 — Boeing Co is the front-runner as Singapore Airlines Ltd is closing in on a 35 wide-body aircraft order amid a battle with Chinese and Middle Eastern carriers, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Singapore Airlines has for months been weighing the latest model of Boeing’s 777, the 406-seat 777-9, against a possible stretched version of the A350 that Airbus is considering building to increase the capacity of its newest jetliner to 400 seats.

The carrier is also poised to take at least 19 of the longest Dreamliner model, Boeing 787-10, Bloomberg said.

Singapore also has reviewed a proposed version of the twin-engine 777 that would carry about 450 passengers, a load previously handled by four-engine jumbo jets only, Bloomberg reported.

Airbus has so far delayed taking a decision on whether to build the larger version, variously code-named A350-8000 and most recently A350-2000.

Industry sources said the two main potential customers whose decisions could have a decisive influence on whether the project goes ahead are Singapore Airlines and British Airways.

CNN reported in November that Singapore Airlines would make a decision by end-year.

Boeing Co declined to comment, while Singapore Air was not immediately available for comment. — Reuters