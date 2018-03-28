BNM Annual Report 2017: Malaysia’s economy to sustain slight growth of 5.9pc this year

Bank Negara said domestic demand continues to be the anchor of growth. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Bank Negara Malaysia expects the Malaysian economy to grow by 5.5 to 6 per cent this year, a slight increase compared to 5.9 per cent recorded in 2017.

In its 2017 annual report released today, Bank Negara said the global economy experienced the highest growth last year, as well as the growth in the global world trade which exceeded a gross domestic product (GDP) for the first time in consecutive three years.

Bank Negara said the recovery in global commodity prices and the continued growth of domestic demand would together support the growth performance.

Domestic demand continues to be the anchor of growth, supported by private sector activity.

The deadline inflation is projected to moderate in 2018, averaging between 2 to 3 per cent, compared to 3 to 4 per cent in 2017.

The lower inflation compared to last year is due mainly to an expected smaller contribution from global energy and commodity prices.

“The inflation outlook, however, depends on the trajectory of global oil prices, which remains highly uncertain,” the central bank said.

Bank Negara also expects for private consumption growth to remain sustained, supported by continued growth in employment and income, lower inflation and improving sentiments.

It said income growth will be supported by a robust export performance and continued government measures, such as the continuation of Bantuan Rakyat 1Malaysia cash transfers, individual income tax reduction, and the special payment to all civil servants and retirees.

“Private investment growth will also be sustained underpinned by ongoing and new capital expenditure in both the manufacturing and services sectors, and strengthened by continued positive business sentiments,” it said.

However, public sector expenditure is projected to decline due to the contraction in public investment amid more moderate growth in public consumption.

Apart from domestic demand, GDP growth will also be supported by favorable external demand conditions.

Bank Negara said Malaysia’s external sector was expected to remain resilient despite continued uncertainties in the global environment.

Both exports and imports are predicted to grow at above-average trends in 2018, underpinned by favorable demand from major trading partners, the continued expansion in the global upcycle technology, increase in domestic productive capacity and broadly sustained global commodity prices.

Overall, Bank Negara predicts the current account balance to record a surplus of between 2 to 3 per cent of gross national income (GNI) in 2018.

Economic and monetary management in 2018

Monetary policy in 2018 will focus on ensuring the sustainable growth of the country’s economy with price stability, according to Bank Negara.

“Given the continuing positive macroeconomic outlook and firm growth path, the Monetary Policy Meeting (MPC) decided to normalize the degree of monetary accommodation at the January 2018 MPC meeting,” it said.

The MPC raised the overnight policy rate (OPR) by 25 basis points to 3.25 per cent.

Fiscal policy in 2018 will focus on further strengthening of the Government’s fiscal (revenue) position while ensuring continued support for domestic growth and promoting economic inclusiveness.

Bank Negara expected the Government’s fiscal deficit to narrow further, underpinned by sustained growth in revenue and a modest expansion in operating expenditure.

As pointed out in the 2018 Budget, fiscal spending will prioritize high-impact infrastructure projects and initiatives that build capacity and raise productivity.

Consistent with the efforts to ensure an inclusive economic growth, welfare enhancement programs, and fiscal transfers will provide support to the lower- and middle-income segments to cope with the higher cost of living, it said.

As audited and certified by the Auditor General, the financial position of Bank Negara remained strong in 2017.

Its total assets amounted to RM449.8 billion, with a net profit of RM7.5 billion for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2017.