Last updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 4:48 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Thunderstorm

Money

Bank Negara holds key rate, says economy on right track

Thursday January 19, 2017
03:22 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Check out the hilarious trailer for ‘The Nut Job 2’The Edit: Check out the hilarious trailer for ‘The Nut Job 2’

The Edit: ‘Bernie Sanders chic’ is a thing now, or so says BalenciagaThe Edit: ‘Bernie Sanders chic’ is a thing now, or so says Balenciaga

Putrajaya fails in bid to sue Bersih for property damagesPutrajaya fails in bid to sue Bersih for property damages

Problem plagued Kyrgios baffles tennis greats before himProblem plagued Kyrgios baffles tennis greats before him

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Bank Negara said the latest indicators point to continued growth in the fourth quarter of 2016 and that the economy is on track to expand as projected. — Reuters picBank Negara said the latest indicators point to continued growth in the fourth quarter of 2016 and that the economy is on track to expand as projected. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Malaysia’s central bank kept its key rate unchanged at 3.00 per cent today as policy makers were cautious amid a fragile ringgit currency and uncertainty around US policies under incoming president Donald Trump.

All 11 economists polled by Reuters had expected BNM to hold its key rate steady, as a cut to follow its July easing would have exposed the ringgit to more pressure.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said a statement the latest indicators point to continued growth in the fourth quarter of 2016 and that the economy is on track to expand as projected.

“Going forward, private sector activity will remain the key driver of growth,” the bank said in the statement.

BNM had unexpectedly cut its key rate by 25 basis points last July. Prior to that, the rate had been held steady for seven years at 3.25 per cent. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline