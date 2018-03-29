Axiata unit launches integrated digital marketing business

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Axiata Digital, the digital services arm of Axiata Group Bhd has launched “ada” (analytics, data, advertising), an integrated digital marketing business which combines data science, technology and creativity for brands and businesses in Asia.

In a statement today, Axiata Digital said ada, which was backed by rich telco data and inventory AdParlor technology, alongside third party data, would help brands and businesses meet fast evolving consumer demands in digital platform.

It said ada comprised a team of over 180 digital specialists across 10 markets in Asia, and now included a team of 40 engineers and data scientists.

Ada also utilises proprietary data management platform, XAct, which has data on over 300 million individuals, making it uniquely positioned to optimise consumer journey planning, customer profiling and intent targeting, it added.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohd Khairil Abdullah said by integrating these offerings, Axiata Digital was able to leverage data to close the loop for brands from customer engagement to acquisition for the next leap in digital marketing effectiveness.

Meanwhile, ada Acting CEO Srinivas Gattamneni feels that data analytics is the key to the future of advertising and expects 90 per cent of all marketing decisions would be data-driven in the next three to five years.

“With access to rich telco data and a team of dedicated specialists that champion transparency, ada offers brands and businesses the opportunity to communicate with consumers with unprecedented precision to achieve business results,” he added. — Bernama