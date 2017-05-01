Australia home prices brake in April, slowest gain in 16 months

Since January 2009, home values in Sydney have more than doubled while Melbourne has increased by 93 per cent. SYDNEY, May 1 — Home prices in Australia's major cities skidded to a halt in April, a welcome respite for policymakers although economists say it is too early to call a peak in the red-hot housing market.

Property consultant CoreLogic said its index of home prices for the combined capital cities rose 0.1 per cent in April, the weakest month-on-month rise since December 2015, compared with 1.4 per cent in March.

Annual growth in overall prices slowed to 11.2 per cent, from 12.9 per cent.

The results come after dramatic gains in two of the country’s hottest markets — Sydney and Melbourne — over the second half of 2016 and early 2017.

“We’d be a little bit cautious calling it a top of the market,” said Craig James, chief economist at CommSec, echoing CoreLogic’s in-house views.

“We are seeing a bit more shifting of demand to regional centres from capital cities as interest rates remain low and demand is strong.”

If the softening trend can be sustained, it would vindicate steps taken by regulators in recent months to cool the heat in the property market amid concerns that speculation in housing could ultimately hurt consumers, banks and the economy.

Banks themselves have been raising mortgage rates out of cycle in response to the tightening regulations.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is worried cutting rates deeper into record territory would only encourage more borrowing by already heavily indebted households. It is widely expected to leave rates unchanged at 1.50 per cent for the ninth straight month when it meets tomorrow.

The CoreLogic data showed home prices in Sydney were flat in April but the annual pace of growth was still a blistering 16.0 per cent.

Melbourne grew 0.5 per cent in the month with annual growth at 15.3 per cent. Canberra, another hot market, suffered a fall of 2.8 per cent.

Hobart was the strongest housing market, growing at 1 per cent, with an annual gain at 13.6 per cent.

The inexorable price rise in the major cities has taken homes out of the reach of many first-time buyers and become a political hot potato.

The conservative government of Malcolm Turnbull has blamed a lack of supply for the problem and is likely to announce some measures in its budget next week.

“It’s incredibly frustrating, particularly for younger families trying to buy their first house,” Treasurer Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra today.

“If you don’t have a roof over your head that you can rely on, every single other problem that you have in life gets harder.” — Reuters