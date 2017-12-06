Astro Q3 pre-tax profit falls 2.86pc

Astro said the decrease in subscription, advertising and licensing revenue were due to lower package take-up, subdued advertising market and loss of content recovery for the sports channel. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd’s pre-tax profit fell to RM205.99 million in the third quarter ended Oct 31, 2017 from RM208.75 million recorded in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue declined to RM1.39 billion versus RM1.42 billion, previously, mainly due to a decrease in subscription, advertising and licensing revenue, offset by higher production revenue, it said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

It said the decrease in subscription, advertising and licensing revenue were due to lower package take-up, subdued advertising market and loss of content recovery for the sports channel, respectively.

On prospects, the group is cautiously optimistic for the rest of the financial year, despite relatively subdued consumer sentiment.

“As the group’s operating environment is facing disruption, the group is re-positioning its business with emphasis towards personalisation, mobility and interactivity with customers, focusing on executing its key strategies.

“We continue to actively manage our key operating expenses, particularly content costs which are substantially US dollar denominated and optimising our cost to serve,” it added. — Bernama