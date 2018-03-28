Astro Malaysia records growth despite widespread digitalisation

Astro recorded a seven per cent increase in customers this year. — Picture by K.E. OoiKUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Despite the widespread digitalisation of media outlets in the market, Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad recorded a 24 per cent year-over-year growth in Profit After Tax, Amortisation and Minority Interest(PATAMI) of RM771 million this year.

In their financial year 2018 (FY18) result highlights, Astro credited the growth to positive Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization readings as well as favourable foreign exchange gains.

“In a challenging business environment, Astro continues to deliver profits growth and strong cash flow generation,” said Astro’s chairman, Tun Zaki Azmi, in a statement released today.

“The Board is pleased to declare a fourth interim dividend of three sen per share and to recommend for shareholders’ approval, a final dividend of 0.5 sen per share.”

Along with profitable gains, its Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Rohana Rozhan said that Astro had actively sought to optimise investment and monetisation of its media assets in order to achieve cost efficiencies through scare and best practises in order to further engage its audience.

“We accelerated our transformation to complement and enhance our skills, agility and capabilities as a consumer and content company.

“We executed strongly on key imperatives to transform Astro as a digital and data-driven company, to optimally invest and monetise our media assets in order to achieve cost efficiencies through scale and best practices.

“Last year’s results were a culmination of this focus, delivering record profitability, even as revenue came under pressure given soft consumer sentiments and competitive headwinds,” said Rohana.

As a result of such endeavours, Astro recorded a seven per cent increase in its number of customers this year.

In this regard, the FY18 recorded growth of up to 5.5 million Astro customers, with an increase of TV household reach of 75 per cent from a previous 71 per cent.

Rohana also revealed that there were now 23 million individuals in Astro-owning households, 16.5 million radio listeners and 6.9 million average monthly unique visitors on Astro’s digital platforms.