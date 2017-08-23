Asian stocks stall, dollar pauses as Trump speaks

Donald Trump threatened a government shutdown over funds to build a border wall with Mexico in a speech on immigration. SYDNEY, Aug 23 — Asian equities struggled to make headway, US stock futures fell and Treasuries held steady as traders assessed the prospects for President Donald Trump's administration to advance its agenda.

Some of yesterday’s risk-on trade was unwound, with the dollar little changed as Trump addressed a rally of his supporters in Phoenix aiming to put behind him criticism following his response to the Charlottesville rally. Equity benchmarks rose in Tokyo, declined in Sydney and Shanghai, and were little changed in Seoul. Hong Kong’s market was shut as a typhoon buffeted the city. The New Zealand dollar dropped after the government cut economic growth and budget surplus forecasts.

There is little top-tier economic data out this week and volumes are being kept low by the Northern Hemisphere summer. The focus turns to the annual conference of global central bankers that kicks off in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, tomorrow with sentiment among investors that global policy makers seem reluctant to tighten liquidity.

Geopolitical events continue to hover in the background. The US tightened its financial restrictions on North Korea, slapping sanctions on Chinese and Russian entities it accused of assisting Pyongyang’s development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Indonesia’s central bank surprisingly cut its benchmark rate 25 basis points to 4.5 per cent yesterday, as low inflation gave it room to resume easing to spur growth.

Among other key events looming this week:

In Asia on the economic front on Wednesday: Malaysia and Singapore July CPI, and Taiwan July industrial production. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi gives a speech in Germany today with investors looking for any clues on how the central bank will proceed with its asset purchase programme. Minutes from the Governing Council’s July meeting released last week showed that officials are still uncertain how to signal changes in their policy settings. Combined sales of new (data today) and previously owned (tomorrow) US homes probably edged up in July from the prior month, indicating a still robust real estate market held in check by rising property prices, economists forecast.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.5 per cent, while the Kospi index fluctuated and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 0.3 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 per cent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.1 per cent as of 12:10pm in Tokyo. The underlying measure jumped 1 per cent yesterday amid reports the Trump team and lawmakers may be making progress toward pro-business reforms. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.2 per cent.

Currencies

The yen turned around to rise 0.1 per cent to 109.46 per dollar. It lost 0.5 per cent yesterday. The kiwi lost 0.4 per cent to 72.52 US cents and the Australian dollar dropped 0.2 per cent to 78.95 US cents after the government’s announcement a month before a general election. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed, reversing a gain of as much as 0.1 per cent. The euro was trading at US$1.1762 (RM5.04).

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.21 per cent. The Australian 10-year bond yield climbed about three basis points to 2.67 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1 per cent to US$47.68. Gold added 0.1 per cent to US$1,286.11 an ounce after a 0.5 per cent decline. — Bloomberg