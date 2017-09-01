Asian stocks set to advance on growth optimism

Futures on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average advanced less than 0.1 per cent as of 7.21am Tokyo time and they were up 0.2 per cent on the Kospi index in South Korea and 0.1 per cent higher on Australia’s main gauge. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Sept 1 — Asian stocks are poised to advance after American and Chinese economic data lifted equities on Wall Street and before US jobs numbers ahead of a long weekend. The dollar slumped after Steven Mnuchin said a weaker currency is “somewhat better” for trade.

Futures suggested higher opens for equity markets in Japan, Australia and South Korea after the MSCI Asia Pacific Index completed its eighth straight month of gains. The dollar declined on weak inflation data, while 10-year Treasury yields slipped to 2.12 per cent. Gasoline continued its march upwards to its highest level in more than two years amid the impact of Harvey.

US consumer spending increased by less than estimated in July, though rising incomes and an upward revision to June purchases put the economy on a stable footing for the second half. The focus now turns to jobs data today for more clarity on the next move in interest rates after the core PCE deflator — the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge — slowed, another sign of benign price pressures, while GDP and jobs growth remain robust.

In Asia, the market will be parsing Caixin’s China PMI for whether the official figure’s unexpectedly robust growth reflects the whole manufacturing economy. The measure is expected to drop to 51 in August from 51.1.

Among other key events this week

Various Asia PMIs, also those for Germany, France UK and the euro zone ahead of the ECB rates decision next week. Japan capital spending is due today as well as South Korea trade, GDP and CPI data. US non-farm payrolls data for August is due today, along with unemployment and earnings numbers, and the Markit US PMI. Singapore and Malaysia are closed for holidays.

And here are the main moves in markets

The yen was steady at 109.95 per dollar, holding on to an 0.2 per cent gain. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent. The euro climbed to US$1.1921 (RM5.09), near the strongest since 2015. The yield on 10-year Treasuries slipped to 2.12 per cent. It fell 17 basis points in the month. Gold was little changed at US$1,321.32 an ounce after capping its best month since January. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4 per cent to US$47.04 a barrel, trimming a 2.8 per cent rally. Gasoline for September advanced for an eighth day, up 14 per cent to US$2.1399 a gallon. Earlier, the front-month contract touched the highest since July 2015. — Bloomberg