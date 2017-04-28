Asian stocks drop, Korea won hit after Trump threat to trade pact

Chinese stocks fell 0.7 per cent and were set to end the week down 0.8 per cent. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, April 28 — Asian stocks slipped today as investors took profits after a strong week, while the Korean won weakened after US President Donald Trump said he would renegotiate or terminate a trade deal with South Korea.

The dollar was 0.2 per cent stronger at 1,132.55 won following Trump’s comments in an interview with Reuters.

Trump also told Reuters that a major conflict with North Korea was possible over its nuclear program but that he would prefer a diplomatic solution, and that he wanted South Korea to pay for the US$1 billion (RM4.35 billion) Thaad anti-missile defence system.

Trump’s comments about the free-trade agreement “can be understood as a sign of (further) protectionism,” said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures.

South Korea is adopting a “wait and see” approach to see if any policy steps eventuate, a high-ranking official at the nation’s finance ministry told Reuters.

South Korea’s KOSPI index, which opened higher, reversed its gains and fell 0.2 per cent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan also fell 0.2 per cent but is on track to end the week up 1.7 per cent, which would be its best week in six. Earlier in the week, it hit an almost two-year high.

“While we are seeing some buying (in safe-haven assets) it’s fairly muted... suggesting Trump’s comments around North and South Korea have probably had a relatively muted impact,” said James Woods, global investment analyst at Rivkin Securities in Sydney.

“We’re just seeing some fairly healthy profit-taking ahead of key GDP and inflation data tonight.”

Investors are awaiting first-quarter gross domestic product data out of Britain, France and the United States, and euro-zone inflation figures for April, due later in the session.

Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.2 per cent as March industrial output and household spending fell more than expected and consumer inflation remained tepid. But the index was poised for a 3.2 per cent weekly gain, its strongest since November.

The yen was about 0.1 per cent stronger at ¥111.13 to the dollar but looked set to end the week softer, with the dollar posting a 1.8 per cent gain.

Taiwan stocks rose 0.1 per cent and the Taiwan dollar was steady at 30.162 per US dollar, after the release of solid first-quarter economic growth that beat expectations.

Chinese stocks fell 0.7 per cent and were set to end the week down 0.8 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.5 per cent, shrinking the week’s gain to 2.2 per cent.

The euro was little changed at US$1.08685 after the European Central Bank maintained its ultra-easy policy stance yesterday, noting that inflation remained tepid. The central bank, however, acknowledged the strength of the euro zone economy.

The common currency is poised for a weekly gain of 1.3 per cent, its best week in 5 1/2 months, buoyed by the first-round French election win of centrist and market favourite Emmanuel Macron.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of global peers, gained 0.1 per cent to 99.165 but is headed for a 0.8 per cent weekly loss.

Preliminary data is expected to show US economic growth slowed sharply in January-March to a 1.2 per cent annualized rate from 2.1 per cent in the previous quarter. Weaker consumer and construction spending was likely a drag on activity.

The corporate earnings season is going strong, however, with a series of positive earnings reports from Comcast, PayPal, Intuit and others propelling the Nasdaq to an all-time high overnight.

Google parent Alphabet and Amazon reported profits after the bell that beat expectations.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat.

Oil recovered, after touching its lowest level this month overnight on concerns about the restart of two key Libyan oilfields and muted gasoline demand.

US crude rose about 0.8 per cent to US$49.35 a barrel, but is headed for a weekly loss of 0.5 per cent.

Global benchmark Brent was about 0.7 per cent higher at US$51.79, set for a drop of 0.3 per cent for the week.

Gold was about 0.1 per cent higher at US$1,264.36 an ounce, narrowing the week’s loss to 1.5 per cent. — Reuters