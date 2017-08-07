Asian stocks back at decade high after US jobs

People walk past an electronic board showing stock prices outside a brokerage at a business district in Tokyo. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Aug 7 — Asian equities returned to the highest in almost 10 years after strong US hiring data bolstered optimism about economic growth in the world’s largest economy.

Japan’s Topix index is on course for a two-year high, boosted by earnings at Toyota Motor Corp and as the yen clung to losses. Benchmarks in Australia, South Korea and Hong Kong also gained, following fresh highs on the Dow Jones Industrial Average when the greenback climbed on better-than-forecast hiring data and a pick up in wage growth in July. Iron ore futures in Singapore surged.

Broad-based hiring in July along with stronger household incomes and buoyant consumer confidence may give the Federal Reserve reason to raise interest rates later this year as it seeks to normalize monetary policy. Non-farm payrolls rose 209,000, against expectations for 180,000. The dollar’s bounce propelled it higher from the lowest since 2015 as investors sought faster growth in economies outside the US

China expressed confidence that new United Nations sanctions would help bring North Korea to the negotiating table to end its push for nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. Vice President Mike Pence disputed a report Saturday suggesting that he may be among Republicans preparing for run for president in 2020 if Donald Trump doesn’t seek a second term, calling it “laughable and absurd.”

Among the key events looming:

Indonesia reports second-quarter GDP, and economists are calling for a rebound to 4.07 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth after a contraction in the first three months of 2017. China’s foreign reserves probably expanded to US$3.075 trillion (RM13.1 trillion) in July. Australian job advertisements in July are coming, as well as Japan’s leading and coincident indexes for June. Later in the week we get Chinese and Japanese trade data, South Korean unemployment and Australian reports on business and consumer sentiment, as well as a slew of European factory output indicators, including German industrial production for June today. In the US, inflation data is due later in the week. The market will also be parsing speeches from US policy makers, including Neel Kashkari, the Minneapolis Fed president.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.6 per cent. Toyota jumped 2.3 per cent after it beat first-quarter profit estimates and raised its full-year forecast on Friday. The S&P/ASX 200 Index in Sydney was up 0.8 per cent with miners and banks advancing. South Korea’s Kospi index gained 0.4 per cent. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index rose at the open. The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index added 0.6 per cent to trade close to its highest since December 2007. Contracts on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.2 per cent as of 10.45am in Tokyo after the gauge advanced 0.2 per cent on Friday, ending one point below an all-time high and capping a weekly gain. The MSCI All-Country World Index rose 0.4 per cent last week.

Currencies

The yen was little changed at 110.73 per dollar as of 10.45am in Tokyo, The euro was higher at US$1.1790 after losing ground on Friday as the dollar rebounded on the non-farm payroll data. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was slightly lower. It rose 0.6 per cent on Friday as the greenback advanced against all its G-10 pees after the jobs data beat economists’ forecasts.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was trading at 2.27 per cent after advancing four basis points on Friday to 2.26 per cent. Futures on Australian bonds of similar maturities were trading lower today.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at US$49.57 a barrel. Gold declined 0.1 per cent to US$1,258.10 an ounce, after losing 0.8 per cent Friday. Iron ore futures in Singapore gained as much as 7.3 per cent to US$77.84 a ton, the highest level since April. Iron ore has risen along with steel futures in China. — Bloomberg