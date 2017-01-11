Asian shares at two-month high ahead of Trump news conference

A man walks in front of a screen showing today's movements of Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo June 2, 2016. — Reuters picTOKYO, Jan 11 — Asian shares stood near two-month highs today as investors looked to President-elect Donald Trump's news conference later in the day for any clues to his policies on tax, fiscal spending, international trade and currencies.

While his plan for tax cuts and infrastructure spending has boosted US shares and the dollar, his protectionist statements have kept many investors on guard.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade today.

It stood at its two-month highs, essentially coming back to where it was just before the US election after recovering from their losses of over five per cent.

Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.2 per cent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended flat yeterday, as investors look also to earnings season, which starts this week, to assess if the record levels are justified, following 5 percent gains since the election.

“There are underling expectations that Trump's tax cuts and infrastructure spending will boost the US economy, which should support markets,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.

“On the other hand, if he takes a hard line stance on China in line with his campaign promises, then China would probably take counter-measures, raising concerns about tensions between the US and China,” he added.

Trump has vowed to label China a currency manipulator on his first day in office and has threatened to slap huge tariffs on imports from China. US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan and top members of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team are discussing a controversial plan to tax imports.

Economists have warned that protectionist measures could stifle international trade and slow down global economic growth.

The Mexican peso is taking the brunt of such concerns, hitting a record low yesterday.

The peso has lost 16 per cent of its value against the dollar since Trump was elected.

The US currency lost some of its steam against most other currencies as US bond yields have come down, reducing the dollar's yield allure.

The US 10-year yield stood at 2.38 per cent, having fallen considerably from its two-year high of 2.641 per cent touched on Dec 15.

That pushed the dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies back to 102.03, compared to its 14-year high of 103.82 set on Jan 3.

The euro stood at US$1.0556, having gained 0.2 per cent so far this week. The dollar traded at 115.78 yen, not far from a three-week low of 115.06 touched on Jan 6.

Bucking the trend was the British pound, which wobbled at US$1.2175, having hit a 2 1/2-month low of US$1.2107 yesterday, hit by UK Prime Minister Theresa May saying she was not interested in Britain keeping “bits” of its EU membership.

That fuelled fears she was setting course for a “hard Brexit” in which immigration control is put above retaining access to the EU's lucrative single market.

The Turkish lira also slumped to record lows, exceeding 4.0 to the euro for the first time as the country confronts Islamic State and Kurdish militant bombings, an economic slowdown, and political uncertainty over plans to extend President Tayyip Erdogan's powers.

Oil prices fell to their lowest in nearly a month, following a two per cent slide yesterday, as doubts mounted over whether producing countries could sustain a deal to cut output.

US crude futures traded at US$50.97 (RM227.73) a barrel, having fallen to US$50.71 — their lowest since Dec 16.

Brent crude futures settled at US$53.64 a barrel, down US$1.30, yesterday. — Reuters