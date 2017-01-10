Asian energy firms hit by tumble in oil prices

Both main crude contracts sank almost four per cent yesterday as traders fret over Iraq’s commitment to stick to output cuts agreed amid much fanfare by Opec and other key producers in November.

The deal sent the cost of a barrel surging last month towards US$60 (RM268.5) on hopes the cuts could reduce a global glut that had sent prices to near 13-year lows last February.

However, Iraq’s oil minister said exports from its southern ports reached a record high in December, leading to suspicion it will not stick to the cuts, which came into effect on January 1.

“The Iraqi headlines have raised concerns about compliance,” John Kilduff, a partner at New York-based hedge fund Again Capital LLC, told Bloomberg News.

“We need to see compliance outside of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the other Gulf states.”

While both contracts edged up today, regional energy firms fell although they pared early losses. Sydney-listed Woodside Petroleum lost 0.1 per cent and BHP Billiton was down 0.4 per cent.

Inpex lost 1.5 per cent in Tokyo and PetroChina dived 0.5 per cent in Hong Kong, where CNOOC was down 1.5 per cent.

Brexit apprehension

Among regional markets Tokyo and Sydney each ended down 0.8 per cent and Seoul shed 0.2 per cent. There were also losses in Mumbai and Kuala Lumpur.

Shanghai closed down 0.3 per cent but Hong Kong added 0.6 per cent in the afternoon, with investors welcoming data showing China’s factory-gate prices rose last month at their fastest pace in more than five years.

On currency markets the pound struggled at three-month lows against the dollar after British Prime Minister Theresa May said at the weekend the country would have control over its borders after Brexit — suggesting she would be prepared to quit Europe’s single market to achieve it.

“The Brexit narrative has also contributed to market apprehension and added to souring global risk sentiment,” said Stephen Innes, senior trader at OANDA.

That unease has filtered through to other parts of the currency market, with the yen extending gains against the dollar. Analysts say there are fears the greenback’s rally since Donald Trump’s election may have been overdone.

Investors “were keen to take shelter under the yen’s umbrella while Brexit cloud storms build”, Innes added.

Key figures around 0700 GMT (1500 in Malaysia)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.8 per cent at 19,301.44 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 3,161.67 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.6 per cent at 22,688.95

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2143 from US$1.2158

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.0600 from US$1.0574

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 115.60 yen from 116.07 yen

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: FLAT at US$51.96 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: FLAT at US$54.94 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 19,887.38 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 per cent at 7,237.77 (close) — AFP