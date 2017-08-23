Asian currencies inch up on receding risk aversion

People look at the exchange rate at a money changer displaying a poster of US dollar bill, Chinese yuan and Malaysian ringgit in Singapore. — Reuters pic BENGALURU, Aug 23 — Asian currencies were steady today, supported by improving risk sentiment due to easing concerns over geopolitical risks in the region.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was flat on the day at 93.513 after it gained 0.5 per cent the previous session.

“Overall theme of receding risk aversion due to either US politics or US-North Korea situation, has boded well for risk sentiment, buoying equities and perhaps supporting inflows into the region,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

“Apart from China, most of the equity markets seem to be up. That is acting as a backstop for Asian currencies. The South Korean won led regional gains, up more than a quarter of a per cent against the dollar, while the Philippine peso too edged up.

The Indonesian rupiah inched down despite a surprise rate cut by Bank Indonesia yesterday to stoke lending and consumption. With its first rate cut since October, the Indonesian central bank became the second major Asian economy to cut after India.

“The 25 basis points rate cut is unlikely to matter much at this juncture. We still see downside risks to our 2018 GDP growth forecast,” said DBS bank in a report.

“Interesting to see if Bank Indonesia (BI) may follow through with another cut(s) between now and when the US Fed is expected to hike rates in December.” Capital Economics and ING expect one more cut this year while the latter expects another two more cuts in 2018. Scotiabank said it expected more bond inflows to Indonesia after the rate cut in a report.

The Thai baht edged lower after its custom-cleared annual exports fell short of expectations, while the Malaysian ringgit too inched down after Malaysia’s consumer price index rose at a slower pace for the fourth month in a row.

Overall, market participants keenly look forward to a meeting of global central bankers in the United States starting later this week for further cues for regional currencies.

Malaysia’s forex reserves

Yesterday, the central bank said Malaysia’s gross international reserves rose to US$100.4 billion (RM 429.9 billion) as of mid-August, the highest since July 2015.

Analysts said the ringgit’s strong performance this year amid dollar weakness helped shore up the country’s reserves.

“We have seen strong porfolio inflows supporting and building into the reserves,” said Mizuho Bank’s Varathan. “The BNM did not need to intervene as the dollar trend has been in favour.”

Malaysian bond markets attracted about US$3.8 billion of foreign inflows in the second quarter bolstered by regulations allowing non-bank entities to have a net forward position of up to 100 per cent of their underlying assets and manage an additional 25 per cent of foreign exchange exposure, from May 2.

The previous two quarters saw steep outflows as the central bank had asked foreign banks to stop trading ringgit non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), to hedge their exposure to the currency. — Reuters