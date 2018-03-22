Asia stocks mixed on less hawkish Fed, US dollar down

A visitor is seen as market prices are reflected in a glass window at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in Tokyo, Japan, February 6, 2018. — Reuters picTOKYO, March 22 — The US dollar extended losses and Asian stocks eked out modest gains as traders assessed the implications of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision alongside global trade, with President Donald Trump set to announce about US$50 billion (RM195.7 billion) of tariffs against China over intellectual-property violations today.

Stock benchmarks inched higher in Japan, rose in South Korea, and edged lower in Australia. The greenback sank as the Fed did not suggest that it was leaning toward four rate hikes this year, as some had expected, and it kept its inflation forecasts little changed. The yen was the strongest of the Group-of-10 currencies.

The US 10-year yield maintained losses while yields on two-year US Treasuries, which are more sensitive to changes in Fed policy than longer-debt, dropped the most since early February.

Federal Reserve officials, meeting for the first time under Chairman Jerome Powell, raised the benchmark lending rate a quarter-point and forecast a steeper path of hikes in 2019 and 2020, citing an improving economic outlook.

Policy makers continued to project a total of three increases this year and saw rates at 3.4 per cent in 2020, up from 3.1 per cent in December, according to the median estimate.

“Generally speaking the meeting was slightly dovish compared to what most market participants were expecting,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management. “A rate hike was certain, but lack of upward movement in the 2018 ‘dots’ left investors who were looking for a hawkish outcome unsatisfied.”

Elsewhere, oil rose after inventories in the US dropped for the first time in a month, catching traders off guard. The Australian dollar lost momentum after the unemployment rate climbed. The kiwi dollar was little changed after New Zealand central bank held interest rates at a record low and indicated it doesn’t expect to raise them anytime soon.

Some key events for the remainder of this week

The Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates and its asset-purchase programme unchanged on Thursday. Attention will be on language and the odds for a May hike, now seen as increasingly likely.

Philippines monetary policy decision is due today. Euro area flash PMIs come today as well as Germany’s IFO gauge of business confidence.

Main moves in markets — Stocks

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.1 per cent and the Nikkei 225 Stock Average added 0.3 per cent as of 9.46am Tokyo time. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 0.3 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.7 per cent.

Futures on the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index climbed 0.3 per cent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index added less than 0.1 per cent after the underlying gauge fell 0.2 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1 per cent after dropping 0.9 per cent. The yen advanced 0.4 per cent to 105.67 per US dollar. The euro gained 0.2 per cent to US $1.2364. The pound bought US$1.4163, up 0.2 per cent. The Australian dollar fell 0.1 per cent to 77.62 US cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 2.87 per cent, while two-year yields held at 2.30 per cent after dropping five basis points. Australia’s 10-year yield advanced less than one basis point to 2.71 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 0.3 per cent to US$65.37 a barrel. Gold was at US$1,333.56 an ounce, up 0.1 per cent. — Bloomberg