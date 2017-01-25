Asia markets track US rally as Trump fear eases

In Asia today Hong Kong rose 0.4 per cent, Shanghai ended up 0.2 per cent, Sydney added 0.4 per cent and Seoul was 0.1 per cent higher, while Mumbai gained one per cent. — Reuters picHONG KONG, Jan 25 — Asian markets pushed higher today, tracking a record close on Wall Street as investor concerns about Donald Trump’s lack of domestic policies were eased, while the dollar held gains against the yen.

After a slack start to the year for global markets, US traders took up the reins yesterday to press back on with the November-December Trump rally after the tycoon gave the green light to two big oil pipeline deals.

The new president signed off on the controversial Keystone XL pipeline — which would carry oil from Canadian tar sands to US Gulf Coast refineries — and another crossing in North Dakota.

The move reverses decisions taken recently by Barack Obama and is the latest effort to wipe out the former president’s legacy.

Also yesterday it emerged that House Speaker Paul Ryan signalled support for public works spending, while reports surfaced that Senate Democrats will unveil a US$1 trillion infrastructure plan, offering the president their support if he backs it.

The developments soothed anxiety on markets that promised economy-firing spending and tax-cutting measures were being put on the back burner by Trump in favour of reviewing global trade deals.

“The fact that the US economy is strong is positive for the global economy, and right at this moment, investor sentiment is tipped toward hope that President Trump is trying something new,” said Chihiro Ohta, a Tokyo-based senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Dollar warning

On Wall Street the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended at all-time highs, while the Dow got within spitting distance of breaking the 20,000-point barrier for the first time.

In Asia today Hong Kong rose 0.4 per cent, Shanghai ended up 0.2 per cent, Sydney added 0.4 per cent and Seoul was 0.1 per cent higher, while Mumbai gained one per cent.

There were also gains in Wellington, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta.

Tokyo finished 1.4 per cent higher as exporters were supported by a weaker yen.

The dollar flirted with 114 yen late yesterday before paring the gains but it remains well up from the levels below 113 touched earlier in the day as dealers cheered the events in the US.

However the greenback is down about four per cent from its highs seen at the end of last month.

And former top Japan currency official Eisuke Sakakibara warned in a Bloomberg News interview the US unit could fall towards 100 yen by the end of 2017 as Trump’s promise of four per cent economic growth falls flat.

“Four per cent US economic growth is impossible. In all likelihood it’ll remain around two per cent or 2.5 per cent, and that’ll be the end of Trump fever,” warned Sakakibara, who was dubbed Mr Yen for his influence of exchange rates in the 1990s.

In other forex trade the Canadian dollar rallied more than one per cent against the greenback following Trump’s oil pipeline decision.

The move also weighed on oil prices in early Asian trade on fears it will add to a global glut of crude, despite the Opec exporting cartel’s agreement in November to cut output.

In early European trade London added 0.6 per cent while Paris and Frankfurt each rose 0.7 per cent.

Key figures near 0800 GMT (1600 in Malaysia)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.4 per cent at 19,057.50 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 per cent at 3,149.55 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.4 per cent at 23,049.12 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 per cent at 7,189.56

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.0722 from US$1.0732

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2507 from US$1.2521

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 113.70 yen from 113.81 yen

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 27 cents at US$52.91 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 29 cents at US$55.15

New York - Dow: UP 0.6 per cent at 19,912.71 (close) ― AFP