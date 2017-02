Asean stocks tracking Wall Street rally on Trump tax-cut hopes

Singapore shares rose as much as 0.75 per cent to hit a more than 15-month high, outperforming other markets in the region. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Feb 10 — Most South-east Asian stock markets rose today, mirroring gains in Asian shares and on Wall Street overnight after US President Donald Trump said he would unveil a major tax reform that would include tax cuts for businesses and individuals.

Asian shares rallied to an 18-month peak on upbeat Chinese trade data and strong gains on Wall Street, while the three main US market indexes surged to new record highs after Trump promised a “phenomenal” tax plan over the next two or three weeks.

“Promised something spectacular where a new tax regime may come through, so the US rallied strongly and that trickled through to the Asian markets,” said Nicholas Teo, trading strategist at KGI Securities (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

Financial stocks led the gains, with United Overseas Bank up 1.4 per cent, DBS Group Holdings rising one per cent and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation inching up 0.3 per cent.

“The three big banks in Singapore which have the biggest weightage share in the market have led the rally from as far back as November,” Teo said. “We have seen a few broker upgrades for them and in the next two weeks we will see results from them and the market is eagerly anticipating those numbers.”

Malaysian shares hit their highest in more than nine months, boosted by financial stocks.

CIMB Group Holdings rose to its highest in 18 months, while RHB Bank climbed as much as 2.8 per cent.

Indonesia was up 0.4 per cent, with consumer staples and financials leading the gains.

PT Eagle High Plantations rose nine per cent, while PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) edged 0.8 per cent higher.

Thai shares rose slightly, while the Vietnam index hit its highest in one week, helped by financials and utilities.

Philippines, however, slipped as much as 0.8 per cent, hurt by industrial, real estate and financial stocks.

“The market has been moving sideways but from the start of the year we have been up, so I think I can attribute this pullback during the day to some profit-taking,” said Jose Vistan, research head and vice president at AB Capital Securities Inc.

GT Capital Holdings, Aboitiz Equity and Megaworld Corp all lost more than two per cent each. — Reuters