Asean stocks largely up, Philippines off recent high

Singapore shares chalked up gains for the seventh session and were 0.3 per cent higher. — Reuters picSingapore shares chalked up gains for the seventh session and were 0.3 per cent higher. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Jan 11 — South-east Asian stock markets edged up today, tracking gains in Asian peers, as investors looked to US President-elect Donald Trump's news conference later in the day for clues on his policies.

While Trump's plan for tax cuts and infrastructure spending has boosted US shares and the dollar, his protectionist statements during the months-long election campaign have kept many investors on edge.

“We are vulnerable to Trump's protectionist policies, so I think investors will be closely watching that,” said Victor Felix, an analyst with AB Capital Securities, adding that foreign buying was back after significant outflows over the past two-three months.

Philippine shares fell after hitting a two-and-a-half-month high earlier and were headed for their first decline in seven sessions as investors chose to book profits.

The market has rallied a lot and too fast, so “investors are taking profits right now, letting it cool off,” said Felix.

“Foreign investors see that the Philippines will be able to weather whatever protectionist policies Trump might have, mainly because of the strong GDP growth rate.”

Financials and utilities led the decline with property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc and Metro Pacific

Investments Corp shedding 0.6 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

Singapore shares were 0.3 per cent higher, extending gains into a seventh session.

Telecommunication services providers were the top performers followed by consumer goods. Singtel rose as much as 1.6 per cent and was headed for a sixth consecutive session of gains. — Reuters

