Asean stocks fall on Trump policy jitters, Singapore down 1pc

Singapore shares fell one per cent with financials accounting for more than half the loss on the index. — File pic SINGAPORE, Jan 31 — South-east Asian stock markets traded lower today, in line with a global equity selloff, as US President Donald Trump's immigration and trade policies sapped investor confidence.

Global stocks posted their biggest loss in six weeks after Trump signed an executive order on Friday to bar Syrian refugees indefinitely and suspend travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries, sparking widespread protests.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 per cent.

“Trump's policy changes are causing some uncertainties, as to what direction it could be going forward. Most investors don't really know the impact of his policies yet,” said Charles Ang, analyst with COL Financial.

Singapore fell one per cent with financials accounting for more than half the loss on the index.

DBS Group shed two percent while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp lost 1.3 per cent.

Despite recording its biggest intraday percentage fall in 11 weeks today, the index was up 6.4 per cent in 2017 as of Friday's close.

The index was up 8.1 per cent as of Friday's close since Donald Trump was elected US president in early November.

Philippines shares declined 0.9 per cent, led by financial stocks, to post a third session of loss in six.

Thailand slid 0.4 per cent, extending losses into a third session with energy stocks leading the fall. The index is on track for its biggest multi-week intraday percentage fall.

Oil company PTT Pcl shed 2.4 per cent.

The country's manufacturing production index in December was up 0.54 per cent from a year earlier, Thai Industry Ministry said today. A Reuters poll forecast a rise of 2.50 per cent.

Thailand shares are up 1.8 per cent since Trump's election last year. The index has continued to gain this year up to Jan 30.

Malaysia dropped 0.6 per cent. Industrials were the biggest drag on the index with Sime Darby Bhd falling 2.2 per cent.

Vietnam was closed on a public holiday. — Reuters